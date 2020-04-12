CoinPoker (CHP) Price Up 2.4% This Week

CoinPoker (CURRENCY:CHP) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. One CoinPoker token can now be purchased for $0.0049 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular exchanges including Kucoin, HitBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Allcoin. During the last seven days, CoinPoker has traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. CoinPoker has a market cap of $1.29 million and $4,230.00 worth of CoinPoker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CoinPoker alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002734 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014158 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 80.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $197.39 or 0.02793512 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.59 or 0.00206527 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00053079 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00049908 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000713 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000184 BTC.

About CoinPoker

CoinPoker’s genesis date was October 24th, 2017. CoinPoker’s total supply is 290,544,008 tokens and its circulating supply is 264,945,306 tokens. CoinPoker’s official message board is medium.com/@CoinPoker. CoinPoker’s official Twitter account is @CoinPoker_OFF and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CoinPoker is /r/coinpoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for CoinPoker is coinpoker.com.

Buying and Selling CoinPoker

CoinPoker can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Allcoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), HitBTC and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinPoker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinPoker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoinPoker using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CoinPoker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoinPoker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.