CoinUs (CNUS) One Day Volume Hits $310.00

CoinUs (CURRENCY:CNUS) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. CoinUs has a market cap of $246,014.88 and $310.00 worth of CoinUs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CoinUs token can currently be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DigiFinex and Allbit. During the last week, CoinUs has traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004946 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000299 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000206 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000117 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000095 BTC.

CoinUs Token Profile

CNUS is a token. CoinUs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 340,000,000 tokens. The official message board for CoinUs is medium.com/@coinus.official. CoinUs’ official Twitter account is @CoinUs_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. CoinUs’ official website is www.coinus.io.

Buying and Selling CoinUs

CoinUs can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Allbit and DigiFinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinUs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinUs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoinUs using one of the exchanges listed above.

