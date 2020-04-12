Color Platform (CLR) Trading 0.1% Higher Over Last Week

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. In the last week, Color Platform has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Color Platform token can now be purchased for about $0.0044 or 0.00000062 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Bithumb Global. Color Platform has a market capitalization of $603,129.92 and approximately $37,686.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,053.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $238.81 or 0.03385794 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.37 or 0.00756635 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004779 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00013595 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000708 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000510 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000255 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Color Platform Profile

Color Platform (CRYPTO:CLR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 tokens. The official message board for Color Platform is medium.com/colorsorg. The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Color Platform’s official website is color-platform.org/~colors/en. Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark.

Color Platform Token Trading

Color Platform can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb Global and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Color Platform should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Color Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

