Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Cut to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

SID has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup lowered Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $3.75 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Companhia Siderurgica Nacional in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.75.

SID stock opened at $1.39 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 2.20. Companhia Siderurgica Nacional has a 1-year low of $1.02 and a 1-year high of $4.71.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 148,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 33,425 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 858,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,961,000 after acquiring an additional 151,022 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional by 382.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 175,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 139,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional by 155.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 76,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 46,288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional Company Profile

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. The company operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. It offers flat steel, such as slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

