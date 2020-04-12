Comparing American Energy Group (OTCMKTS:AEGG) & Rosehill Resources (OTCMKTS:ROSE)

American Energy Group (OTCMKTS:AEGG) and Rosehill Resources (NASDAQ:ROSE) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares American Energy Group and Rosehill Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Energy Group N/A N/A N/A Rosehill Resources 25.28% 25.60% 4.13%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for American Energy Group and Rosehill Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Energy Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Rosehill Resources 0 4 0 0 2.00

Rosehill Resources has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,434.53%. Given Rosehill Resources’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Rosehill Resources is more favorable than American Energy Group.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares American Energy Group and Rosehill Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Energy Group N/A N/A -$1.26 million N/A N/A Rosehill Resources $301.88 million 0.06 $58.04 million $0.21 1.86

Rosehill Resources has higher revenue and earnings than American Energy Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.7% of Rosehill Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 80.3% of Rosehill Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

American Energy Group has a beta of -0.22, indicating that its stock price is 122% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rosehill Resources has a beta of 3.32, indicating that its stock price is 232% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Rosehill Resources beats American Energy Group on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Energy Group

The American Energy Group, Ltd. operates as an energy resource royalty company. The company holds 18% interest in the Yasin (2768-7) Block in Pakistan; and interests in two oil and gas leases in Galveston County, Texas. It also holds a 2.5% working interest in the Sanjawi Block No. 3068-2, Zone II that covers an area of 2,258 square kilometer located in Baluchistan Province; and Zamzama North Block No. 2667-8, Zone III that covers an area of 1,229 square kilometer located in Sindh Province. The company was formerly known as Belize-American Corp. Internationale and changed its name to The American Energy Group, Ltd. in November 1994. The American Energy Group, Ltd. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Westport, Connecticut.

About Rosehill Resources

Rosehill Resources Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. As of December 31, 2018, its portfolio included 67 gross operated producing horizontal wells in the Northern Delaware Basin and 4 gross operated producing horizontal wells in the Southern Delaware Basin; and working interests in approximately 6,665 gross acres in the Northern Delaware Basin and 9,219 gross acres in the Southern Delaware Basin, as well as 513 gross operated and 53 non-operated potential horizontal drilling locations in the Northern and Southern Delaware Basin. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Rosehill Resources Inc. is a subsidiary of Tema Oil & Gas Company.

