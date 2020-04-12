Constellation (DAG) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $242,807.00

Constellation (CURRENCY:DAG) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 12th. One Constellation token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000092 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Kucoin, Bilaxy and Hotbit. Constellation has a market capitalization of $7.98 million and $242,807.00 worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Constellation has traded 8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00053904 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000724 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $328.84 or 0.04662174 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00065999 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00036846 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005585 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014067 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00009125 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003343 BTC.

Constellation Token Profile

Constellation (CRYPTO:DAG) is a token. It was first traded on May 24th, 2018. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,234,385,784 tokens. The official website for Constellation is www.constellationlabs.io. The Reddit community for Constellation is /r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Constellation is constellationlabs.io/blog. Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Constellation Token Trading

Constellation can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Bilaxy, HitBTC, IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Constellation directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Constellation should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Constellation using one of the exchanges listed above.

