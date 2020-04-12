Contentos One Day Trading Volume Tops $2.82 Million (COS)

Contentos (CURRENCY:COS) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 12th. During the last week, Contentos has traded up 2.4% against the dollar. One Contentos token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000077 BTC on major exchanges including Bilaxy and Binance DEX. Contentos has a total market capitalization of $6.89 million and approximately $2.82 million worth of Contentos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00054077 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $341.45 or 0.04841500 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00066302 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00036928 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005591 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014054 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00009125 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003326 BTC.

Contentos Profile

COS is a token. Its genesis date was August 2nd, 2018. Contentos’ total supply is 13,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,261,723,063 tokens. Contentos’ official message board is medium.com/contentos-io. The official website for Contentos is www.contentos.io. Contentos’ official Twitter account is @contentosio. The Reddit community for Contentos is /r/Contentosofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Contentos Token Trading

Contentos can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Binance DEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contentos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Contentos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Contentos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

