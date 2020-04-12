Continental Materials (NYSEAMERICAN:CUO) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Continental Materials Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CUO) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $9.48. Continental Materials shares last traded at $9.48, with a volume of 211 shares changing hands.

Continental Materials (NYSEAMERICAN:CUO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 23rd. The construction company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $33.50 million during the quarter.

About Continental Materials (NYSEAMERICAN:CUO)

Continental Materials Corporation produces and sells heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) products; and construction products in North America. The HVAC Industry Group offers gas-fired wall furnaces, console heaters, and fan coils, as well as evaporative coolers. Continental Materials Corporation sells its HVAC products through plumbing, heating, and air conditioning wholesale distributors, as well as directly to retail home-centers and other retail outlets; and HVAC installing contractors and equipment manufacturers for commercial applications.

