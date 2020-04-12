Contrasting Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) & Puradyn Filter Technologies (NASDAQ:PFTI)

Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) and Puradyn Filter Technologies (OTCMKTS:PFTI) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Strattec Security has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Puradyn Filter Technologies has a beta of 1.52, indicating that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

73.6% of Strattec Security shares are held by institutional investors. 7.3% of Strattec Security shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 37.3% of Puradyn Filter Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Strattec Security and Puradyn Filter Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Strattec Security $487.01 million 0.11 -$17.03 million $2.84 4.78 Puradyn Filter Technologies $4.20 million 0.16 -$220,000.00 N/A N/A

Puradyn Filter Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Strattec Security.

Profitability

This table compares Strattec Security and Puradyn Filter Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Strattec Security 0.33% 4.13% 2.52% Puradyn Filter Technologies -67.31% N/A -57.85%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Strattec Security and Puradyn Filter Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Strattec Security 0 0 0 0 N/A Puradyn Filter Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Strattec Security presently has a consensus price target of $38.00, suggesting a potential upside of 180.08%. Given Strattec Security’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Strattec Security is more favorable than Puradyn Filter Technologies.

Summary

Strattec Security beats Puradyn Filter Technologies on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Strattec Security Company Profile

Strattec Security Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of automotive access control products under the VAST brand primarily in the United States. The company offers mechanical locks and keys, electronically enhanced locks and keys, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products. It also provides full service and aftermarket support services for its products. The company markets its products to automotive and light truck original equipment manufacturers, as well as other transportation-related manufacturers; and through wholesale distributors, other marketers, and users of component parts, as well as certain products to non-automotive commercial customers. It also exports its products Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, Korea, China, and India. Strattec Security Corporation was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Puradyn Filter Technologies Company Profile

Puradyn Filter Technologies, Inc. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bypass oil filtration systems for use with internal combustion engines and hydraulic equipment that use lubricating oil worldwide. The company offers its products under the Puradyn name. Its Puradyn system cleans oil by providing a loop circuit of oil filtration and treatment to continually remove solid, liquid, and gaseous contaminants from the oil through a filtration and absorption process. The company also manufactures disposable replacement filter elements for the Puradyn system. Its products are marketed to various industries that include hydraulic applications, and other users of engines or equipment that utilize up to 50 weight oil for lubrication. The company sells its products directly, as well as through manufacturer's representatives, distributors, or other agents to OEMs, other distributors, and national accounts. It serves oil and gas services, power generation, construction and forestry, commercial marine, mining, and transportation industries. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in Boynton Beach, Florida.

