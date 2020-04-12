Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (NYSE:VLRS) Stock Rating Lowered by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (NYSE:VLRS) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Barclays reissued a buy rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $18.00 to $5.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Capital One Financial lowered shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.93.

NYSE VLRS opened at $3.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.98. Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV has a 1 year low of $2.94 and a 1 year high of $13.45. The company has a market cap of $384.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 2.12.

Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (NYSE:VLRS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The transportation company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.26. Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV had a return on equity of 60.90% and a net margin of 7.59%. The firm had revenue of $516.00 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 33,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 10,862 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,266,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV in the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000.

Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV Company Profile

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V. provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 77 Airbus narrow-body aircraft, which include 8 Airbus A319s, 55 A320s, and 14 A321s. It operates approximately 394 daily flight segments on routes that connect 40 cities in Mexico and 26 cities in the United States and Central America.

