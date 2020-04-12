Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.25. Core Molding Technologies shares last traded at $1.14, with a volume of 34,944 shares changing hands.

Get Core Molding Technologies alerts:

Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 13th. The industrial products company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $56.12 million during the quarter.

In other Core Molding Technologies news, Director Thomas R. Cellitti bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.80 per share, with a total value of $27,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 77,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,034.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have bought 33,000 shares of company stock worth $59,960.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Core Molding Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Wilen Investment Management CORP. grew its holdings in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. now owns 106,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 36,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,000.

About Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT)

Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures sheet molding compound (SMC) and molder of thermoset and thermoplastic products. It specializes in large-format moldings and offers a range of fiberglass processes, including compression molding of SMC, glass mat thermoplastics, bulk molding compounds, and direct long-fiber thermoplastics; and spray-up, hand lay-up, resin transfer molding, structural foam and structural Web injection molding, reaction injection molding, and utilizing dicyclopentadiene technology.

Featured Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Core Molding Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Molding Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.