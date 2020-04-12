Corporacion America Airports (NYSE:CAAP) Stock Rating Lowered by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Corporacion America Airports (NYSE:CAAP) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CAAP. ValuEngine lowered Corporacion America Airports from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corporacion America Airports from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Shares of NYSE:CAAP opened at $2.06 on Wednesday. Corporacion America Airports has a twelve month low of $1.61 and a twelve month high of $8.48. The firm has a market cap of $329.64 million, a PE ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.07 and a 200-day moving average of $4.44.

Corporacion America Airports (NYSE:CAAP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 6th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.42). Corporacion America Airports had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 7.64%. The business had revenue of $380.10 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Corporacion America Airports will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Corporacion America Airports in the fourth quarter valued at about $169,000. Marathon Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in Corporacion America Airports by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Marathon Asset Management LP now owns 465,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after acquiring an additional 39,584 shares during the last quarter. Newtyn Management LLC boosted its holdings in Corporacion America Airports by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Newtyn Management LLC now owns 2,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,200,000 after acquiring an additional 154,000 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Corporacion America Airports in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Corporacion America Airports by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 142,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 10,849 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.68% of the company’s stock.

Corporacion America Airports Company Profile

Corporación América Airports SA acquires, develops, and operates airport concessions. It operates 52 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly knwona as A.C.I. Airports International S.à r.l. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg. Corporación América Airports SA is a subsidiary of A.C.I.

