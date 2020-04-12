COSCO SHIPPING/ADR (OTCMKTS:CICOY) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.57

Shares of COSCO SHIPPING/ADR (OTCMKTS:CICOY) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.57 and traded as low as $1.29. COSCO SHIPPING/ADR shares last traded at $1.29, with a volume of 4,800 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CICOY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded COSCO SHIPPING/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine downgraded COSCO SHIPPING/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.07.

COSCO SHIPPING/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CICOY)

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, container terminals, and other businesses worldwide. The company operates Container Shipping and Related Business, Container Terminal and Related Business, and Corporate and Other Operations segments. It offers container transportation, container stack, cargo storage, shipping agency, freight forwarding and transportation, logistics, vessel chartering, marine, document, vessel management and manning, liner agency, vessel owning, and other international sea transportation services.

