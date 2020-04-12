Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC) Major Shareholder Sells $3,148,086.33 in Stock

Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC) major shareholder Donald A. Foss sold 11,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.37, for a total value of $3,148,086.33. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,907,710 shares in the company, valued at $531,049,232.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

CACC opened at $317.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 35.47 and a quick ratio of 35.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $343.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $418.43. Credit Acceptance Corp. has a 1-year low of $199.00 and a 1-year high of $509.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.13.

Get Credit Acceptance alerts:

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $9.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.85 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $385.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.34 million. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 44.06% and a return on equity of 29.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Credit Acceptance Corp. will post 20.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Credit Acceptance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stephens upgraded Credit Acceptance from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Credit Acceptance from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. BidaskClub downgraded Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Credit Acceptance from $448.00 to $419.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $357.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance during the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance during the fourth quarter worth $232,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance during the fourth quarter worth $258,000. Finally, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance during the fourth quarter worth $265,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

Credit Acceptance Company Profile

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

Featured Article: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.