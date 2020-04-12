Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Upgraded at Societe Generale

Societe Generale upgraded shares of Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $14.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $16.00.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a hold rating and issued a $16.00 price target (down from $20.00) on shares of Criteo in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Criteo from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a reduce rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Criteo from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Nomura reduced their target price on shares of Criteo from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Criteo from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.14.

CRTO opened at $9.68 on Wednesday. Criteo has a fifty-two week low of $5.89 and a fifty-two week high of $22.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.62 and its 200 day moving average is $15.22. The stock has a market cap of $620.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.07.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The information services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.17. Criteo had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The company had revenue of $266.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Criteo’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Criteo will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRTO. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in Criteo by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 22,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Criteo during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Criteo by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,832 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,794 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Criteo in the fourth quarter valued at $12,287,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Criteo during the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. 83.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Criteo

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides an advertising platform for the open Internet in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo AI Engine solutions include Lookalike finder algorithms; recommendation algorithms; predictive bidding algorithms; bidding engine that executes campaigns based on certain objectives set by its clients; dynamic creative optimization+, which assembles customized creative advertising content by optimizing each individual creative component in the advertisement; software systems and processes, which enable data synchronization, storage, and analysis of distributed computing infrastructure in various geographies; and experimentation platform, an offline/online platform to enhance the capabilities and effectiveness of prediction models.

