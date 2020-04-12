Critical Contrast: Learning Tree International (OTCMKTS:LTRE) vs. GSX Techedu (OTCMKTS:GSX)

Learning Tree International (OTCMKTS:LTRE) and GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Learning Tree International alerts:

20.6% of GSX Techedu shares are owned by institutional investors. 57.7% of Learning Tree International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of GSX Techedu shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Learning Tree International and GSX Techedu’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Learning Tree International N/A N/A N/A GSX Techedu 11.62% 23.56% 10.54%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Learning Tree International and GSX Techedu’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Learning Tree International $64.32 million N/A -$2.05 million N/A N/A GSX Techedu $303.78 million 25.68 $32.56 million $0.13 255.08

GSX Techedu has higher revenue and earnings than Learning Tree International.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Learning Tree International and GSX Techedu, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Learning Tree International 0 0 0 0 N/A GSX Techedu 1 0 6 0 2.71

GSX Techedu has a consensus target price of $44.83, suggesting a potential upside of 35.20%. Given GSX Techedu’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe GSX Techedu is more favorable than Learning Tree International.

Summary

GSX Techedu beats Learning Tree International on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Learning Tree International Company Profile

Learning Tree International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and delivers a library of instructor-led classroom courses for professional development needs of information technology (IT) professionals and managers worldwide. It offers education and training courses across a range of technical and management disciplines, such as operating systems, databases, computer networks, cyber and network security, Web development, programming languages, software engineering, open source applications, project management, business skills, leadership, and professional development. The company also provides courses through its proprietary live online learning platform, Learning Tree AnyWare that allow individuals at any location to participate online in instructor-led classes conducted live in its Education Centers, at customer locations, or at other facilities; and workforce optimization solutions to support an IT organization's life-cycle of workforce development needs. As of September 29, 2018, its library of instructor-led courses comprised 299 instructor-led course titles, including 181 multi-day IT course titles, 82 multi-day management course titles, and 36 one-day course titles. The company markets and sells its course offerings through direct and electronic mail, telemarketing, and field sales channels. It serves national and multinational companies, government organizations, and small and medium-size companies. The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Herndon, Virginia. Learning Tree International, Inc. is a subsidiary of The Kevin Ross Gruneich Legacy Trust.

GSX Techedu Company Profile

GSX Techedu Inc. operates as an online education company in the People's Republic of China. The company provides online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring services. It offers English courses for children in kindergarten; and courses that help children in grade one through grade seven. The company also provides foreign language courses, including English, Japanese, and Korean, as well as English test preparation courses for students taking post-graduate entrance exams in China; and professional courses primarily for working adults preparing for professional qualification exams comprising teacher's qualification, the Chartered Financial Analyst designation, fund qualification, and securities qualification exams. In addition, it offers personal interest courses, such as yoga, fashion, guitar, and Chinese calligraphy. Further, the company provides other courses, including offline business consulting courses, which target principals and other officers of private education institutions who want to enhance management skills; and operate Weishi, an interactive learning platform on Weixin. As of March 31, 2019, it had 169 instructors and 522 tutors. The company was formerly known as BaiJiaHuLian Group Holdings Limited and changed its name to GSX Techedu Inc. in January 2019. GSX Techedu Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China. GSX Techedu Inc. is a subsidiary of Ebetter International Group Limited.

Receive News & Ratings for Learning Tree International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Learning Tree International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.