CrowdWiz Price Reaches $0.0155 on Top Exchanges (WIZ)

CrowdWiz (CURRENCY:WIZ) traded 34.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. In the last seven days, CrowdWiz has traded up 402% against the dollar. CrowdWiz has a total market cap of $66,658.00 and approximately $49.00 worth of CrowdWiz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CrowdWiz token can currently be bought for $0.0155 or 0.00000219 BTC on popular exchanges including BTC-Alpha and HitBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00005864 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00008330 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000481 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001868 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0892 or 0.00001263 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000053 BTC.

About CrowdWiz

WIZ uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 14th, 2017. CrowdWiz’s total supply is 5,639,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,300,516 tokens. The Reddit community for CrowdWiz is /r/Crowdwiz_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CrowdWiz’s official message board is medium.com/@crowdwiz.io. The official website for CrowdWiz is crowdwiz.io. CrowdWiz’s official Twitter account is @Crowdwiz and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CrowdWiz

CrowdWiz can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CrowdWiz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CrowdWiz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CrowdWiz using one of the exchanges listed above.

