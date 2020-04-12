CryptoFranc Price Hits $1.05 (XCHF)

CryptoFranc (CURRENCY:XCHF) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. CryptoFranc has a total market cap of $4.96 million and approximately $7,962.00 worth of CryptoFranc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CryptoFranc has traded up 2.7% against the US dollar. One CryptoFranc token can now be bought for approximately $1.05 or 0.00014754 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, CoinExchange, IDEX and Bitfinex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00053768 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $337.83 or 0.04755754 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00065888 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00037065 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005595 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014030 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00009088 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003321 BTC.

About CryptoFranc

CryptoFranc is a token. It launched on November 1st, 2018. CryptoFranc’s total supply is 4,731,000 tokens. The official website for CryptoFranc is www.swisscryptotokens.ch. The official message board for CryptoFranc is www.swisscryptotokens.ch/blog. CryptoFranc’s official Twitter account is @SwissTokens.

Buying and Selling CryptoFranc

CryptoFranc can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Ethfinex, IDEX and Bitfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoFranc directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoFranc should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoFranc using one of the exchanges listed above.

