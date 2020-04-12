CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) PT Lowered to $72.00

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) had its price target lowered by Susquehanna Bancshares from $88.00 to $72.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Susquehanna Bancshares currently has a positive rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CSX. Morgan Stanley raised CSX from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. BidaskClub raised CSX from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised CSX from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Barclays reissued a buy rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut CSX from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CSX currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $73.22.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $64.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.52. CSX has a 52-week low of $46.81 and a 52-week high of $80.73. The company has a market capitalization of $49.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.86 and its 200 day moving average is $70.16.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The transportation company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 27.91%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CSX will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.94%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in CSX in the fourth quarter worth about $12,640,810,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 56,795,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,109,716,000 after purchasing an additional 3,447,915 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 54,198,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,921,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724,829 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,946,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,456,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,560,164 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $619,414,000 after purchasing an additional 203,241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

