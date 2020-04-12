CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Goldman Sachs Group currently has $75.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $79.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of CSX from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a neutral rating on shares of CSX in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. CSX currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $73.22.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $64.00 on Wednesday. CSX has a fifty-two week low of $46.81 and a fifty-two week high of $80.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.16. The company has a market capitalization of $49.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.52.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. CSX had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 27.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that CSX will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. CSX’s payout ratio is 24.94%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in CSX in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CSX in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

