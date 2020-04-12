Dash Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $762.77 Million (DASH)

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. One Dash coin can currently be bought for about $76.49 or 0.01082130 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kuna, Liquid, Bitsane and SouthXchange. Over the last seven days, Dash has traded up 13.6% against the U.S. dollar. Dash has a total market capitalization of $721.71 million and approximately $762.77 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MINDOL (MIN) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00060899 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.44 or 0.00274962 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001858 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000036 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Dash Coin Profile

Dash (DASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 18th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 9,435,413 coins. Dash’s official message board is www.dash.org/forum. Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dash is www.dash.org. The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Difficulty retargets each blockBlock reward decreases each block according to the formula: BaseReward = (MSupply – A)/218, where MSupply = (264 – 1) atomic units and 'A' is amount of already generated coinsPOW mechanism is a voting system for users”

Dash Coin Trading

Dash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, COSS, Mercatox, Crex24, Tidex, OKEx, ABCC, Indodax, Tux Exchange, Bleutrade, CoinExchange, BitFlip, Bittylicious, BTC Trade UA, Ovis, Exrates, Coinroom, Bisq, C-Patex, Kuna, Graviex, Coinsquare, Coinbe, HBUS, Livecoin, Poloniex, Negocie Coins, Huobi, ACX, C-CEX, Upbit, Bithumb, Bibox, CryptoBridge, Liqui, Iquant, Kraken, LocalTrade, ZB.COM, BX Thailand, Cryptopia, Trade By Trade, Altcoin Trader, TradeOgre, Bit-Z, Coinsuper, Bitinka, WEX, LiteBit.eu, BitBay, Stocks.Exchange, OpenLedger DEX, YoBit, BiteBTC, Kucoin, Braziliex, Exmo, Coindeal, Bittrex, Coinhub, Binance, Bitbns, WazirX, Bitsane, Coinrail, Trade Satoshi, CEX.IO, B2BX, Sistemkoin, Instant Bitex, Waves Decentralized Exchange, CoinEx, Koineks, SouthXchange, C2CX, Gate.io, xBTCe, Liquid, Bitfinex, Cryptomate and LBank. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

