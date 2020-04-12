DaTa eXchange (DTX) Trading Up 41% This Week

DaTa eXchange (CURRENCY:DTX) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 12th. DaTa eXchange has a market capitalization of $1.49 million and approximately $9,521.00 worth of DaTa eXchange was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DaTa eXchange token can currently be bought for about $0.0194 or 0.00000215 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinFalcon and BitForex. During the last seven days, DaTa eXchange has traded up 41% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00054292 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $338.67 or 0.04792980 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00066395 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00036943 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005591 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014111 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00009157 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003341 BTC.

DaTa eXchange Profile

DaTa eXchange (CRYPTO:DTX) is a token. It launched on January 22nd, 2018. DaTa eXchange’s total supply is 225,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,968,572 tokens. DaTa eXchange’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO. The Reddit community for DaTa eXchange is /r/DatabrokerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DaTa eXchange’s official website is databrokerdao.com. DaTa eXchange’s official message board is medium.com/databrokerdao.

Buying and Selling DaTa eXchange

DaTa eXchange can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinFalcon and BitForex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DaTa eXchange directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DaTa eXchange should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DaTa eXchange using one of the exchanges listed above.

