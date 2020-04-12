David Allman Acquires 370,141 Shares of Gale Pacific Limited (ASX:GAP) Stock

Gale Pacific Limited (ASX:GAP) insider David Allman acquired 370,141 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.12 ($0.08) per share, with a total value of A$42,566.22 ($30,188.80).

David Allman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Gale Pacific alerts:

On Tuesday, March 24th, David Allman bought 1,000,000 shares of Gale Pacific stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.12 ($0.08) per share, with a total value of A$116,000.00 ($82,269.50).

Shares of Gale Pacific stock opened at A$0.13 ($0.09) on Friday. Gale Pacific Limited has a one year low of A$0.09 ($0.06) and a one year high of A$0.37 ($0.26). The firm has a market capitalization of $34.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of A$0.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of A$0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.50, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Gale Pacific Company Profile

Gale Pacific Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes screening, shading, and home improvement products for domestic, commercial, and industrial applications primarily in Australasia, China, the Americas, the Middle East, North Africa, and internationally. The company offers fabrics for agricultural, architectural, industrial, horticultural, mining, and construction applications under the GALE Pacific brand name; and mining and outdoor leisure and garden products, such as shade fabrics, exterior window shades, gazebos, umbrellas, shade sails, synthetic grass, weed mats, and bird net products for crop protection, irrigation, water storage, and screening applications under the Coolaroo brand name.

See Also: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Gale Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gale Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.