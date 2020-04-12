Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILLF) Rating Reiterated by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILLF) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:WILLF opened at $20.70 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.62. Demant A/S has a 52-week low of $20.70 and a 52-week high of $33.90.

About Demant A/S

Demant A/S, a hearing healthcare company, develops, manufactures, and sells products and equipment to enhance people's hearing in Europe, North America, the Pacific, Asia, and internationally. Its products include hearing devices and implants; diagnostic instruments; and personal communication systems, such as headsets and solutions for the professional call center and office market, as well as consumer headsets for the gaming and mobile segments.

