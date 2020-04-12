Dent Hits Market Capitalization of $9.39 Million (DENT)

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. Dent has a total market cap of $9.39 million and $178,026.00 worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Dent has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Dent token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin, BitForex, HitBTC and OKEx.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002721 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014104 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $196.73 or 0.02789137 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.52 or 0.00205908 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 92.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00052954 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00050142 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000709 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Dent Profile

Dent’s launch date was July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,463,941,183 tokens. The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin. Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dent is www.dentcoin.com.

Dent Token Trading

Dent can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Bitbns, HitBTC, Fatbtc, Kucoin, OKEx, WazirX, Liquid, Allbit, Radar Relay, BitForex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Lykke Exchange, Binance, Coinrail, IDEX, Cobinhood, LATOKEN and FCoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dent using one of the exchanges listed above.

