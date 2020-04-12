Deutsche Bank Reaffirms Hold Rating for ASSA ABLOY AB/S (OTCMKTS:ASAZY)

Deutsche Bank reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB/S (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASSA ABLOY AB/S from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. DNB Markets raised shares of ASSA ABLOY AB/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Pareto Securities raised shares of ASSA ABLOY AB/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB/S in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB/S in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.00.

Get ASSA ABLOY AB/S alerts:

OTCMKTS:ASAZY opened at $9.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $19.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 0.94. ASSA ABLOY AB/S has a fifty-two week low of $7.62 and a fifty-two week high of $12.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.28.

ASSA ABLOY AB/S (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. ASSA ABLOY AB/S had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that ASSA ABLOY AB/S will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASSA ABLOY AB/S Company Profile

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and consumer markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, industrial high-security fencings and gates, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.

Recommended Story: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.