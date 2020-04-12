Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA) CFO Sells $408,356.55 in Stock

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA) CFO John B. Green sold 20,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $408,356.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

John B. Green also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 17th, John B. Green sold 47,969 shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total value of $1,020,300.63.

Shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $19.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.19 and a 200 day moving average of $19.57. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $10.70 and a 12 month high of $27.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -11.12 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.50). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 503.93% and a negative return on equity of 76.93%. The firm had revenue of $7.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DRNA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 391,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,621,000 after purchasing an additional 88,054 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,094,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 784,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,292,000 after purchasing an additional 61,805 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $804,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 77.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DRNA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. BidaskClub lowered Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare diseases, viral infectious diseases, chronic liver diseases, and cardiovascular diseases.

