DigitalBits Price Up 19.1% This Week (XDB)

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. One DigitalBits token can now be bought for $0.0185 or 0.00000262 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Bilaxy and CoinExchange. DigitalBits has a market capitalization of $6.28 million and approximately $273,957.00 worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DigitalBits has traded 19.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MINDOL (MIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00060683 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $75.96 or 0.01077926 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.42 or 0.00275552 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001848 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000034 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000679 BTC.

About DigitalBits

DigitalBits is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 339,533,445 tokens. DigitalBits’ official message board is medium.com/digitalbitsorg. DigitalBits’ official website is www.digitalbits.io. DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling DigitalBits

DigitalBits can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, IDEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalBits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigitalBits using one of the exchanges listed above.

