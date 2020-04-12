Digitex Futures 24-Hour Volume Hits $1.27 Million (DGTX)

Digitex Futures (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded 9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 12th. One Digitex Futures token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0433 or 0.00000630 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, Mercatox and OOOBTC. In the last week, Digitex Futures has traded 8.4% lower against the dollar. Digitex Futures has a market cap of $35.15 million and approximately $1.27 million worth of Digitex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002790 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014590 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $186.04 or 0.02708188 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 88.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.01 or 0.00203931 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00048439 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00047816 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000719 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000183 BTC.

About Digitex Futures

Digitex Futures’ launch date was January 15th, 2018. Digitex Futures’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 812,500,000 tokens. Digitex Futures’ official message board is blog.digitexfutures.com. Digitex Futures’ official website is digitexfutures.com. Digitex Futures’ official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Digitex Futures is /r/DigitexFutures.

Buying and Selling Digitex Futures

Digitex Futures can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, OOOBTC and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex Futures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitex Futures should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digitex Futures using one of the exchanges listed above.

