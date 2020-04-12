DigixDAO Trading 14.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (DGD)

DigixDAO (CURRENCY:DGD) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 12th. Over the last week, DigixDAO has traded 14.4% higher against the US dollar. DigixDAO has a market capitalization of $62.19 million and approximately $7.34 million worth of DigixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DigixDAO token can currently be purchased for approximately $31.09 or 0.00440175 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, AirSwap, BigONE and Cobinhood.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002718 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014075 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $197.39 or 0.02794408 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00206667 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 92.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00053106 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00028619 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00050244 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000709 BTC.

About DigixDAO

DigixDAO (DGD) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 28th, 2016. DigixDAO’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for DigixDAO is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigixDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@digix. DigixDAO’s official Twitter account is @DigixGlobal. DigixDAO’s official website is digix.global.

According to CryptoCompare, “The DAO token is built on ethereum. The ICO – or initial coin offering – raised $5.5million to acquire the 85% of the DGD tokens. “

DigixDAO Token Trading

DigixDAO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Bitbns, Gate.io, Huobi, IDEX, Binance, Livecoin, BigONE, OKEx, Liqui, AirSwap, Radar Relay, Cobinhood and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigixDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigixDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigixDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

