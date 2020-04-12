Dogecoin (DOGE) Hits Market Capitalization of $246.02 Million

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. Over the last week, Dogecoin has traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar. Dogecoin has a market cap of $246.02 million and approximately $201.37 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dogecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kraken, Novaexchange, OpenLedger DEX and BX Thailand.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.96 or 0.00609117 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014340 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000038 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00008242 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002421 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Dogecoin Profile

Dogecoin (CRYPTO:DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 124,123,310,347 coins. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com.

Buying and Selling Dogecoin

Dogecoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Robinhood, CoinEx, Poloniex, BX Thailand, Novaexchange, Trade Satoshi, Tux Exchange, Mercatox, Ovis, Crex24, BiteBTC, Cryptohub, Graviex, Fatbtc, Bittylicious, Cryptopia, Gate.io, Kraken, Bittrex, Tidex, Sistemkoin, Indodax, LiteBit.eu, SouthXchange, BtcTrade.im, C-CEX, Koineks, Exrates, Coinsquare, CoinExchange, ZB.COM, Tripe Dice Exchange, Bits Blockchain, Instant Bitex, Upbit, QBTC, FreiExchange, CoinFalcon, Coindeal, OpenLedger DEX, CoinEgg, Coinbe, Stocks.Exchange, C-Patex, BCEX, Exmo, Bitsane, cfinex, Cryptomate, BitFlip, Bleutrade, BTC Trade UA, Bitbns, YoBit, Bit-Z and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

