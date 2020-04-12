Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) Raised to “Buy” at DNB Markets

DNB Markets upgraded shares of Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. DNB Markets currently has $9.00 price objective on the shipping company’s stock.

LPG has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded Dorian LPG from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Fearnley Fonds downgraded Dorian LPG from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Dorian LPG in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Dorian LPG from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.75.

NYSE LPG opened at $8.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $435.54 million, a P/E ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.36. Dorian LPG has a one year low of $6.08 and a one year high of $16.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.31.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The shipping company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $85.44 million for the quarter. Dorian LPG had a net margin of 24.37% and a return on equity of 8.03%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,409 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,466 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 84,255 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.91% of the company’s stock.

About Dorian LPG

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of June 26, 2018, its fleet consisted of 22 VLGCs with carrying capacity of approximately 1.8 million cubic meters.

