Dragon Coins Reaches Market Capitalization of $11.40 Million (DRG)

Dragon Coins (CURRENCY:DRG) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 12th. One Dragon Coins token can currently be purchased for $0.0327 or 0.00000476 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Sistemkoin, Liquid and IDEX. Dragon Coins has a total market capitalization of $11.40 million and approximately $4,990.00 worth of Dragon Coins was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Dragon Coins has traded down 7.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Dragon Coins alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002790 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014590 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $186.04 or 0.02708188 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 88.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.01 or 0.00203931 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00048439 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00047816 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000719 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Dragon Coins Token Profile

Dragon Coins’ genesis date was December 5th, 2017. Dragon Coins’ total supply is 442,695,970 tokens and its circulating supply is 348,657,484 tokens. Dragon Coins’ official website is drgtoken.io. Dragon Coins’ official Twitter account is @DragonCoin.

Buying and Selling Dragon Coins

Dragon Coins can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, HitBTC, Liquid and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragon Coins directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dragon Coins should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dragon Coins using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dragon Coins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dragon Coins and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.