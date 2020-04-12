DREP Trading Up 2.5% Over Last Week (DREP)

DREP (CURRENCY:DREP) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 12th. Over the last seven days, DREP has traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar. DREP has a total market cap of $2.99 million and $93,944.00 worth of DREP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DREP token can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DREP alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002719 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014133 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 84% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $196.09 or 0.02782798 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.52 or 0.00206131 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00052982 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00049927 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000712 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000183 BTC.

DREP Token Profile

DREP’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,447,682,632 tokens. The Reddit community for DREP is /r/DREP-FOUNDATION and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DREP’s official website is www.drep.org. DREP’s official message board is medium.com/drep-family. DREP’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep.

Buying and Selling DREP

DREP can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DREP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DREP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DREP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DREP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DREP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.