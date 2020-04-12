Dusk Network Market Cap Reaches $4.25 Million (DUSK)

Dusk Network (CURRENCY:DUSK) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 12th. During the last week, Dusk Network has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. Dusk Network has a total market cap of $4.25 million and $106,570.00 worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dusk Network token can now be bought for about $0.0181 or 0.00000264 BTC on exchanges including Ethfinex, Binance DEX and Bittrex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00054379 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000723 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $306.69 or 0.04464338 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00066120 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00036934 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005635 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014543 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00009469 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003402 BTC.

Dusk Network Token Profile

DUSK is a token. Its launch date was July 12th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 234,286,663 tokens. Dusk Network’s official message board is medium.com/dusk-network. The official website for Dusk Network is www.dusk.network. The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation.

Dusk Network Token Trading

Dusk Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Ethfinex and Binance DEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dusk Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dusk Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dusk Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

