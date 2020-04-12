E Kevin Hrusovsky Sells 5,000 Shares of Quanterix Corp (NASDAQ:QTRX) Stock

Quanterix Corp (NASDAQ:QTRX) CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total transaction of $104,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

E Kevin Hrusovsky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 9th, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,000 shares of Quanterix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $110,350.00.

On Friday, April 3rd, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 62 shares of Quanterix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $1,240.00.

On Wednesday, April 1st, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 3,233 shares of Quanterix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.44, for a total value of $56,383.52.

On Monday, March 2nd, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 8,830 shares of Quanterix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $200,087.80.

On Wednesday, February 12th, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 6,500 shares of Quanterix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.17, for a total transaction of $176,605.00.

On Wednesday, January 29th, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 6,500 shares of Quanterix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.99, for a total transaction of $175,435.00.

On Tuesday, January 21st, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 6,500 shares of Quanterix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total transaction of $156,455.00.

On Friday, January 17th, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 6,500 shares of Quanterix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total value of $158,665.00.

On Wednesday, January 15th, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 6,500 shares of Quanterix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total value of $144,105.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:QTRX opened at $21.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.16, a current ratio of 6.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $647.21 million, a P/E ratio of -12.85 and a beta of 1.43. Quanterix Corp has a 12 month low of $10.90 and a 12 month high of $36.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.85.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QTRX. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Quanterix during the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Quanterix by 258.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 3,564 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Quanterix in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Quanterix by 90.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 4,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Quanterix by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the period. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Quanterix from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (down from $35.00) on shares of Quanterix in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Quanterix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.33.

Quanterix Company Profile

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Simoa HD-1 instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

