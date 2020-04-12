Eagle Plains Resources (CVE:EPL) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.09

Eagle Plains Resources Ltd. (CVE:EPL)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.09 and traded as high as $0.09. Eagle Plains Resources shares last traded at $0.09, with a volume of 14,000 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of $9.34 million and a P/E ratio of -6.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.09.

In other news, Director Timothy Jay Termuende bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$20,000.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$400,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,574,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$31,489,320,000. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 52,000 shares of company stock valued at $400,003,400.

Eagle Plains Resources Company Profile (CVE:EPL)

Eagle Plains Resources Ltd., a junior resource company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral resource properties in Western Canada. It owns approximately 50 gold, silver, uranium, copper, molybdenum, lead, zinc, gypsum, and rare earth mineral projects in British Columbia, Yukon, the Northwest Territories, and Saskatchewan.

