Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $113.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “EastGroup Properties is a self-administered real estate investment trust focused on ownership, acquisition and selective development of industrial properties. The company pursues a three-pronged investment strategy that includes: the acquisition of industrial properties at favorable initial yields, with opportunities to improve cash flow performance through management; selective development of industrial properties in markets where they already has a presence and where market conditions justify such investments; and the acquisition of existing public & private companies. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on EGP. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Eastgroup Properties from $133.00 to $98.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Eastgroup Properties in a research note on Friday, March 27th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Eastgroup Properties from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Eastgroup Properties in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a hold rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Eastgroup Properties from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $120.14.

Shares of Eastgroup Properties stock opened at $114.73 on Wednesday. Eastgroup Properties has a 12 month low of $83.40 and a 12 month high of $142.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.78. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 35.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.92.

Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. Eastgroup Properties had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 36.71%. The company had revenue of $86.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Eastgroup Properties will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Eastgroup Properties’s payout ratio is presently 60.24%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EGP. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Eastgroup Properties in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Eastgroup Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eastgroup Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $145,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Eastgroup Properties by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eastgroup Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. 92.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EastGroup Properties, Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

