Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) Price Target Cut to C$14.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on EFN. Cormark raised Element Fleet Management from a market perform rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$15.00 to C$13.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$14.16.

Get Element Fleet Management alerts:

EFN stock opened at C$9.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.52, a current ratio of 8.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 334.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$11.27. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.17. Element Fleet Management has a twelve month low of C$6.96 and a twelve month high of C$13.47.

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported C$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$256.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$246.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Element Fleet Management will post 1.1499999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This is a boost from Element Fleet Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.86%. Element Fleet Management’s payout ratio is currently 150.00%.

Element Fleet Management Company Profile

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers fleet management services, including acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

Recommended Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Element Fleet Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Fleet Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.