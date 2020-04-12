Ellomay Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $18.95. Ellomay Capital shares last traded at $17.18, with a volume of 822 shares changing hands.

Ellomay Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.99 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ellomay Capital stock. Noked Israel Ltd bought a new position in Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 20,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000. Ellomay Capital accounts for approximately 0.4% of Noked Israel Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Noked Israel Ltd owned 0.19% of Ellomay Capital as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About Ellomay Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO)

Ellomay Capital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells renewable and clean energy in Israel, Italy, Spain, and the Netherlands. The company owns 17 photovoltaic (PV) plants comprising 12 PV plants in Italy with an aggregate installed capacity of approximately 22.6 MWp; 4 PV plants in Spain with an aggregate installed capacity of approximately 7.9 MWp; and 1 PV plant in Israel with an installed capacity of approximately 9 MWp.

