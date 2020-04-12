Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) Upgraded to Overweight by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $56.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. US Capital Advisors upgraded Enbridge from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Industrial Alliance Securities assumed coverage on Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Enbridge from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Enbridge from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Enbridge from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.00.

ENB stock opened at $28.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.90. Enbridge has a 1 year low of $22.57 and a 1 year high of $43.15.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.04). Enbridge had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $9.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. On average, analysts expect that Enbridge will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENB. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 1,047.1% in the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 803 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

