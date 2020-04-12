Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Pi Financial

Pi Financial reissued their neutral rating on shares of Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Pi Financial currently has a C$2.30 price target on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$2.80 to C$2.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th.

Shares of TSE:EDR opened at C$2.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24. Endeavour Silver has a 52-week low of C$1.30 and a 52-week high of C$4.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$2.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.73. The company has a market capitalization of $285.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.58.

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported C($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.13). The business had revenue of C$45.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$40.37 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Endeavour Silver will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold deposits and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the Guanaceví mine in Durango; the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Cubo mine in Guanajuato.

