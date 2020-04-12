Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $30.85

Enviva Partners LP (NYSE:EVA) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.85 and traded as low as $28.50. Enviva Partners shares last traded at $29.47, with a volume of 117,510 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EVA shares. TheStreet cut shares of Enviva Partners from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup cut shares of Enviva Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enviva Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Enviva Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.60.

Get Enviva Partners alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.85 and its 200 day moving average is $34.12. The firm has a market cap of $982.61 million, a P/E ratio of -51.70 and a beta of 1.09.

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The energy company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.19. Enviva Partners had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 14.01%. The business had revenue of $200.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.50 million. As a group, analysts expect that Enviva Partners LP will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Inverness Counsel LLC NY bought a new position in shares of Enviva Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of Enviva Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enviva Partners by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,250 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Enviva Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $312,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Enviva Partners by 7.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,485 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter.

About Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA)

Enviva Partners, LP produces and supplies utility-grade wood pellets. It serves utilities and large-scale power generators in the United Kingdom and other European markets. Enviva Partners GP, LLC operates as the general partner of the company. Enviva Partners, LP was founded in 2013 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland.

Further Reading: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for Enviva Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enviva Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.