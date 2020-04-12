Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Microchip Technology Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) – Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Microchip Technology in a report issued on Wednesday, April 8th. Piper Sandler analyst H. Kumar now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $1.47 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.45. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Microchip Technology’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.42 EPS.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.06. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 12.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on MCHP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Microchip Technology from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. TheStreet downgraded Microchip Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Raymond James cut their target price on Microchip Technology from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Microchip Technology from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microchip Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.28.

Shares of MCHP opened at $78.45 on Friday. Microchip Technology has a 52-week low of $53.15 and a 52-week high of $112.47. The company has a market capitalization of $19.05 billion, a PE ratio of 31.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,005,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,361,944,000 after purchasing an additional 557,818 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,463,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $257,999,000 after purchasing an additional 837,126 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,432,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,864,340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $195,234,000 after purchasing an additional 466,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,616,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $169,292,000 after purchasing an additional 31,519 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 4,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $413,191.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,881,024. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $181,699.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

