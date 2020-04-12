Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Evertec, Inc. is engaged in transaction processing business primarily in Latin America and the Caribbean. The Company operates through divisions which consist of Merchant Acquiring Solutions, Payment Processing and Business Solutions. It offers ATH network, payment processing, card products processing, electronic benefit transfer services, information technology services, database management services, printing centre and document mailing, cash processing, business processes outsourcing services as well as payment solutions, point-of-sale systems and accessories to receive payments. Evertec, Inc. is based in San Juan, Puerto Rico. “

Shares of EVTC opened at $25.22 on Wednesday. Evertec has a twelve month low of $18.21 and a twelve month high of $37.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. Evertec had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 54.99%. The business had revenue of $127.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.69 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Evertec will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. Evertec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.05%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Evertec in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Evertec by 86.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Evertec during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Evertec during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Evertec by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evertec Company Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engage in transaction processing business serving financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates in four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions.

