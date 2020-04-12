Everus Reaches Market Cap of $7.37 Million (EVR)

Everus (CURRENCY:EVR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. During the last seven days, Everus has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar. Everus has a market cap of $7.37 million and approximately $40.00 worth of Everus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Everus coin can now be bought for about $0.0159 or 0.00000224 BTC on popular exchanges including $13.77, $24.43, $51.55 and $7.50.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00053768 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $337.83 or 0.04755754 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00065888 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00037065 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005595 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014030 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00009088 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003321 BTC.

Everus Profile

Everus (CRYPTO:EVR) is a coin. It was first traded on September 6th, 2017. Everus’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,601,779 coins. The official message board for Everus is media.everus.org. Everus’ official Twitter account is @everusworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Everus is /r/everus-world and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Everus’ official website is everus.org.

Buying and Selling Everus

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Everus using one of the exchanges listed above.

