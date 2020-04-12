Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) Rating Increased to Buy at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Goldman Sachs Group currently has $14.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $22.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AQUA. ValuEngine cut Evoqua Water Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. TheStreet cut Evoqua Water Technologies from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Evoqua Water Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a hold rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.89.

NYSE AQUA opened at $14.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.08. Evoqua Water Technologies has a twelve month low of $7.09 and a twelve month high of $25.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 57.92 and a beta of 1.91.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The company had revenue of $346.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.64 million. Research analysts forecast that Evoqua Water Technologies will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Evoqua Water Technologies news, EVP Rodney Aulick sold 1,200 shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total value of $29,436.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,916 shares of company stock worth $792,070. Insiders own 4.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,580,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,945,000 after acquiring an additional 34,595 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,536,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,116,000 after buying an additional 380,813 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,475,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,963,000 after acquiring an additional 250,700 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,409,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,713,000 after acquiring an additional 488,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 948,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,972,000 after acquiring an additional 44,801 shares during the last quarter. 56.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides a range of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Municipal, and Products. The Industrial segment offers capital systems and related recurring aftermarket services, parts, and consumables, as well as long-term and short-term service contracts, and emergency services for treating industrial process water, utility water, and wastewater.

