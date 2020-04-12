Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Director George A. Scangos Sells 16,435 Shares

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Director George A. Scangos sold 16,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $299,938.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 945,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,248,002. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $18.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.68. Exelixis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.67 and a fifty-two week high of $24.47.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $240.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.49 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 33.17% and a return on equity of 20.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Exelixis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Exelixis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in Exelixis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Exelixis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Exelixis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 78.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EXEL. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Exelixis from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a report on Friday, March 13th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.17.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

