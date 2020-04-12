Exfo (NASDAQ:EXFO) PT Lowered to $3.50

Exfo (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) had its price target cut by CIBC from $5.00 to $3.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

EXFO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Exfo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Exfo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exfo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Exfo from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Exfo in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exfo presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.86.

Get Exfo alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EXFO opened at $2.99 on Wednesday. Exfo has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $4.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.00 and its 200 day moving average is $3.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.12 million, a P/E ratio of -18.69 and a beta of 1.39.

Exfo (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 7th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $55.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.20 million. Exfo had a positive return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 3.41%. Research analysts anticipate that Exfo will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Exfo by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,119,578 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,177,000 after buying an additional 7,738 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Exfo by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 371,198 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after buying an additional 17,146 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Exfo during the 4th quarter valued at about $604,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Exfo by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 354,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.19% of the company’s stock.

About Exfo

EXFO Inc develops, manufactures, and markets smarter network test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for communications service providers, network equipment manufacturers, and Web-scale operators. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical power and loss testing, ORL tester, optical time domain reflectometry and iOLM, spectral testing, test function virtualization, and test reporting and automation products, as well as modular test platforms.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for Exfo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exfo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.