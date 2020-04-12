Factom Price Up 3.3% This Week (FCT)

Factom (CURRENCY:FCT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 12th. During the last week, Factom has traded up 3.3% against the dollar. One Factom coin can currently be bought for about $1.73 or 0.00024497 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, Poloniex, Upbit and Cryptopia. Factom has a market cap of $15.63 million and $273,980.00 worth of Factom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002718 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014075 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $197.39 or 0.02794408 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00206667 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 92.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00053106 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00050244 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000709 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Factom Coin Profile

Factom’s genesis date was October 5th, 2015. Factom’s total supply is 9,034,923 coins. The Reddit community for Factom is /r/factom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Factom is factom.org. Factom’s official Twitter account is @factom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Will Factoids have their own blockchain? Ultimately Factoids will be implemented on their own Chain in Factom. For the crowd sale, other options are possible. How are Factoids created? Two ways. Factoids will be created as a part of the crowd sale. Secondly, Factoids will be created at a fixed rate and paid to the Factom Servers and Audit Servers for their work running the system, and to pay other incentives. Is there a separate Proof of Work or other consensus mechanism for factoids, independent of factom? No. That said, the Factom chain and the Entry chain are managed by the Factom Servers (they are the application using these chains) so they validate them in real time. No invalid entries can be placed in these chains. How do factoids get sent back to the protocol? Is it a kind of burn? No. The Entry Credits are burned. Entry Credits are non transferable. They can only be used to buy entries. But when they DO buy entries, the Factoid in the protocol that was used to buy the Entry Credits is released. The amount of Factoids varies since the price of Entry Credits per Factoid varies. The Factoid paid out is calculated by dividing the total number of Factoid in the protocol by the number of outstanding Entry Credits. The number of Factoids in the protocol and the number of outstanding Entry Credits are all computable from the Entry Chain and the Factoid Chain. “

Buying and Selling Factom

Factom can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, BCEX, Cryptopia, Bit-Z, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Factom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Factom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Factom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

